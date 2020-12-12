Homes evacuated as firefighters battle large scrub fire in Port Hills, Christchurch

Emergency Services have asked members of the public to steer clear of the area.

Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in Christchurch, with a number of properties evacuated.

Emergency services were called to the fire, in the Port Hills above Hillsborough, shortly after 11pm on Friday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said nearly a dozen crews were working to contain the blaze just before 1am on Saturday.

A number of properties on Avoca Valley Rd and Port Hills Rd had been evacuated.

Meg Falconer/Supplied Fire and Emergency NZ is asking the public to stay away from the area.

“We ask the public to stay away from the area while fire crews work to contain the fire,” FENZ said in a post on Facebook.

Police were assisting FENZ with the response to the fire, with further evacuations likely.

Anyone who felt concerned or unsafe were advised to self-evacuate, police said.

Road closures were in place at the intersection of Curries Rd and SH 76.

Christchurch woman Liz Ridder said her husband heard popping sounds, “like fireworks”, and looked out the window to see a fire on a hill near a water tank on Friday night.

“The fire was already quite big when he spotted it, and it is now moving both up and down the hill,” she said on Friday night.

MITCHELL POTTS/Supplied One witness heard popping sounds "like fireworks".

“There have been some loud explosions.

“We are just pleased there is no wind tonight.”

Another witness told Stuff the fire appeared to be getting bigger on Friday night.