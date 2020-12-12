Police believe no link between overnight Port Hills blaze and suspicious fires earlier in the week

Granville Denton who was evacuated at 1am Saturday morning, talks to Stuff.

An ordinary night at home for Kester Vos quickly changed when his brother rang to tell him: "your hill's on fire".

His 8.5 hectare lifestyle block was one of 40 properties evacuated overnight following a large scrub fire in Christchurch's Port Hills, which has burnt about 25 to 30 hectares, destroyed a small shed, and led to a public health warning about smoke. The fire has been contained.

Police do not believe it is linked to suspicious fires on the hills earlier in the week.

The fire started just after 11pm on Friday, but the cause remains unclear. Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it is following up on positive leads and areas of interest and have located the origin point.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kester Vos was watching TV when he got a call about the blaze.

Police said at 11.43am on Saturday all evacuated residents were able to return to their homes, but Port Hills Road remained closed. Enquiries into the cause were ongoing.

The Canterbury District Health Board issued a public health warning about the smoke just before 10am on Saturday, with medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton saying people in smoky areas, particularly those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly, should close their windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise.

Alden Williams/Stuff The hillside on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed about 1am on Saturday properties, including Vos’, had been evacuated.

"I shot out to have a look [at the fire], and within five minutes it was totally out of control, it moved so quickly," Vos said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Port Hills Rd on Saturday morning.

He owns an 8.5 hectare lifestyle block off Port Hills Rd.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Firefighters continue to dampen down the blaze on Saturday.

"The cops said, ‘you've got two minutes to grab what you can,’ so we just took the cars and left," Vos said.

He had lost a barn in the fire, but said it was lucky no machinery was in there.

"I don't know exactly how close the fire got to [my] house, but it would have had to have been pretty close," Vos said.

STUART WOODSIDE/Supplied The remains of a building on the Port Hills that was engulfed in flames overnight.

Fire investigators have 'good positive leads’

What started the blaze remains unclear. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said "we've got some good positive leads” and there were “areas of interest" just after 9am on Saturday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse says there are “good positive leads" about how the fire begun.

He said fire investigators had located the origin of the fire, but he would not disclose the exact location but said it was in the vicinity of a nearby reservoir.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets and 45 firefighters were handling the blaze, which had burnt about 25 to 30 hectares. About 60 firefighters worked overnight and few flames were visible by 7am.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Fire crews working on Saturday.

Stackhouse said bangs heard during the blaze were likely LPG cylinders in the shed that burnt down.

He said firefighting conditions became ideal about 4am to 5am on Saturday morning and a morning flyover was positive.

He said crews had done a fantastic job to stop the fire from potentially spreading to homes. He said weather was on their side as only light winds were forecast.

Meg Falconer/Supplied Nearly a dozen fire crews were responding to the scrub fire overnight.

The plan was to create a safe contained fire zone and get people back into their houses.

Stackhouse hoped to return Port Hills Rd residents to their homes in the afternoon.

Other residents from Avoca Valley Rd were allowed to return early on Saturday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Granville Denton was evacuated at 1am Saturday.

Granville Denton, who lives on a small street off Avoca Valley Rd, said he was woken about 1am by a knock on the door from emergency services, who told him to pack and get out.

“I saw a lot of smoke and just a pinkish [and] reddish sky, the flames were at least six to seven metres in the air,” Denton said.

He left with his dogs and family and went to stay at a bar the family owned, he said.

Corinne Mullins/Supplied Corinne Mullins took this photo of the fire on Friday night.

An Avoca Valley Rd resident said they were evacuated at about 2am on Saturday, but were heading home just after 7am.

The resident said the evacuation process was well-organised, commenting: “It is what it is.”

Suspicious fires days earlier

Saturday's fire comes just days after four suspicious blazes in the Port Hills.

A number of crews were sent to extinguish four “small vegetation fires” scattered across the Port Hills between midnight and about 1am on Wednesday.

The fires ranged between about 40 and 1200 square metres in size – a rugby field is usually about 8400sqm.

Police said a flare was seen during the fires and they have appealed for information.

Harshish Singh videos a helicopter dumping water from a monsoon bucket onto a scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills on Saturday.

They have said they do not believe at this stage there is a link between the Wednesday fires and those which began on Friday night.

The Port Hills were previously the scene of a large blaze in February 2017. That blaze burnt 1600 hectares of land, destroyed nine homes and damaged five others.

It took 66 days before the fires were fully extinguished.