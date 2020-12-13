Cause revealed of gas explosion that destroyed Christchurch house

The house was instantly destroyed in a huge gas explosion in July 2019.

The cause of the gas explosion that completely destroyed a Christchurch house has been revealed.

The explosion in a suburban street in Northwood in July 2019 seriously injured several people and damaged many nearby properties.

Gregory John Smith, owner of Christchurch firm Gas Unlimited, pleaded guilty to several charges related to the explosion in September and will be sentenced next week.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Aerial footage of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in Christchurch.

The explosion was caused by Smith not isolating the gas supply to a fire he was halfway through repairing and failing to tell the residents not to turn the main gas supply back on when he left, the New Zealand Herald has reported.

The residents switched the main supply back on after Smith left and the house slowly filled with gas overnight and into the morning.

The explosion was reportedly triggered by an electric thermostat on a hot water cylinder disengaging and creating a spark in the morning.