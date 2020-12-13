Firefighters still working to damp down hotspots in Port Hills fire

Granville Denton who was evacuated at 1am Saturday morning, talks to Stuff.

Firefighters are still working on the smouldering embers of the fire that blazed through 30 hectares on the Port Hills above Christchurch late on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Christchurch metro area commander Dave Stackhouse said about 20 firefighters were working to damp down hotspots on Sunday morning.

Were you affected by the fire? Email reporters@press.co.nz

They were working on areas identified last night by an infra-red camera mounted on a drone, he said.

READ MORE:

* Police believe no link between overnight Port Hills blaze and suspicious fires earlier in the week

* 'The potential is there' for another Port Hills fire disaster

* Port Hills fires, one year on: 'You'd think they would try to help us out'



Fenz staff would work on the scorched site all day and patrols would check on the area overnight.

They were still investigating the cause of the fire and would not have conclusions until next week, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Firefighters continue to work away at hotspots.

The fire may have started at a reservoir in the Port Hills, he said.

About a dozen residents were evacuated from the Port Hills Rd on Friday evening and about 20 were evacuated from the Avoca Valley area. The residents were allowed to return home on Saturday afternoon once the fire was contained.

The only structure destroyed in the fire was a barn owned by Kester Vos, Stackhouse said.

Vos said the fire came within about 50 metres of his house on his 8.5ha lifestyle block.

He said the barn, which contained building materials and equipment, was completely destroyed. It was not insured and the material was worth about $30,000.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kester Vos owns the land that has been burnt.

He said the area around his house was still smouldering.

“There is still a little bit of smouldering in the pine plantation.

“That is to be expected. The fire service did an amazing job. I cannot thank them enough.”

The fire started about 11.30pm on Friday.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets and 45 firefighters fought the blaze overnight on Friday. About 60 firefighters worked overnight and few flames were visible by 7am on Saturday.