Trail of suspicious fires across Christchurch

Fire fighters tackle hot spots in the Port Hills after a blaze engulfed 20 hectares of scrub on Friday night.

Police are investigating a trail of suspicious fires set across Christchurch just a day after a large blaze ripped across the Port Hills.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a string of seven suspicious fires in Addington and central Christchurch from about 12.35am to 4.05am on Sunday.

“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of these fires and whether or not there are links between any of them,’’ she said.

“No charges have been filed at this stage.”

READ MORE:

* Several suspicious fires lit on Christchurch's Port Hills

* Police investigating whether Christchurch cell tower fire linked to other blazes

* Christchurch police to ramp up patrols after Port Hills fires



Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand senior communicator Mau Barbara said police deployed their dog team at one of the fires in Addington.

John Bisset/Stuff Police and Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand attended a string of suspicious fires early Sunday morning.

The suspicious fires came just a day after a blaze ripped through 20 hectares of scrub in the Port Hills. Police are still investigating the cause of the Port Hills fire.

The spree of suspicious fires began on Collins St in Addington with a blazing tree stump at 12.35am on Sunday.

Police then dealt with a tree fire on Gayhurst Rd in Dallington about 10 minutes later, a bush fire on Pages Rd about 3.15am, a skip fire near Hagley park on Riccarton Ave about 3.25am, and a tree fire on Lincoln Rd at 3.40am.

Police also received a report of a tree fire on Brougham St about 4.05am but did not attend.