Fire on Christchurch's Port Hills caused by construction work

Firefighters and helicopter crews with monsoon buckets worked to contain a fire on Christchurch's Port Hills on Tuesday.

A fire that forced the evacuation of 16 homes in Christchurch's Port Hills is believed to have been started accidentally by a construction worker.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received multiple calls about a fire on Galilee Ln, Clifton, about 11.30am on Tuesday. It was the second fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills in less than a week.

Sixteen homes on Revelation Drive, Galilee Ln, and Bayview Rd were evacuated as a precaution.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A helicopter with a monsoon bucket works to contain a scrub fire in Clifton, Christchurch.

Eight fire trucks, two water tankers, four helicopters, and a command unit helped contain the fire, which spread across about 16 hectares of grass and gorse.

The fire was deemed under control about 2pm, but helicopter crews would continue dropping water over the area on Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were expected to remain there overnight to watch for hotspots.

Fire risk management officer Darren Aitken said they believed the fire was accidentally caused by a construction crew grinding material nearby.

He said there was no damage to any homes or properties, and no injuries.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Onlookers watch as a helicopter drops water over the fire.

“We've got some really extreme weather conditions coming up, so this is a good reminder people should be very careful about doing any work outside involving machinery in the heat of the day – even mowing.”

Several local roads remained closed as of 3pm, and people were asked to stay away from the area to let emergency services work.

Lindsay Breach and Annette Griffiths were hiking to the summit when the fire broke out, but were able to make a lucky escape.

“We could actually hear the crackling and the roaring. We ran pretty quick after that,” Breach said.

Amber Allott/Stuff Lindsay Breach and Annette Griffiths were hiking on Mt Pleasant when the fire broke out.

The pair encountered a group of young women who were heading towards the cave, and got them to turn around.

Canterbury’s Community and Public Health unit issued a public health warning because of the smoke billowing from the fire.

Medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton warned exposure to smoke could worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease, and advised those living nearby to close their windows and doors.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A helicopter drops water on a scrub fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills on Tuesday.

Anyone experiencing health issues should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance, she said.

Guy Bennett-Longley, who lives on nearby Moncks​ Spur Rd, said he saw several helicopters with monsoon buckets.

A large amount of smoke was blowing towards the Lyttelton tunnel during the fire's peak, and it appeared to be progressing down the hill, close to houses.

Guy Bennett-Longley A scrub fire on Galilee Lane, in Christchurch, has caused several homes to be evacuated on Tuesday.

Traffic was backed up in both directions around Redcliffs and Sumner during the worst of the fire, he said.

Heathcote ward city councillor Sara Templeton said the smoke had been visible from the council’s main building in the city centre.

“Residents in the area have been concerned about the risk of fire for some time and this is a timely reminder of those risks,” she said.

Guy Bennett-Longley/Stuff Firefighters and helicopter crews are battling a blaze in Clifton, Christchurch, on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze follows another in nearby Hillsborough on Friday evening, which burned through about 20ha and forced a dozen residents to leave their homes. The fire was believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The only structure destroyed in the fire was a barn owned by Kester Vos. It contained building materials and equipment worth about $30,000.

Fenz said on Tuesday that all of Canterbury would move to a restricted fire season from midnight Wednesday.

It meant a permit may be required to light a fire outside, and the permits could come with special conditions.

Canterbury region manager Paul Henderson asked people to follow the restrictions and be safe with fire.

“There are a few 30 degree days forecast for Canterbury later this week. This heat, combined with the dry and windy conditions, increases the fire danger and risk of a wildfire.”

Annabel Black A road is partially blocked as emergency services tend to a fire in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Christchurch hit 24C about 2pm on Tuesday, and was expected to get hotter later in the week, with a high of 27C forecast on Wednesday and 30C on Saturday, according to MetService’s website.

“There have already been three significant fires across Canterbury this fire season – Lake Pukaki, Lake Ōhau and last weekend’s fire in Hillsborough on the Port Hills,” Henderson said.

People needed to take the fire risk seriously.

Annabel Black Helicopters with monsoon buckets are dumping water on the fire in Christchurch.

“Please don’t let off fireworks in Canterbury over summer – it’s too risky with the heat and extreme dryness in the area.”

People also needed to be careful carrying out activities that could generate sparks, such as mowing or grinding.

Given the current conditions, any spark could easily start a big wildfire, he said.