Firefighters battling scrub fire on Christchurch's Port Hills

Another fire broke out in the Clifton / Redcliffs area of Christchurch's Port Hills on Tuesday.

A large fire is burning on Christchurch's Port Hills just days after another believed to be caused by fireworks forced dozens to flee their homes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received multiple calls about a fire on Galilee Lane, Clifton, about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Eight trucks were at the scene, along with water tankers and a command unit.

Annabel Black A road is partially blocked as emergency services tend to a fire in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“Smoke can be seen and smelt around the surrounding areas. If you live near the area we advise you to close your windows and doors,” Fenz said in a Facebook post.

Clifton Tce had been closed at Main Rd, and further closures in the area were expected. People were asked to stay away from the area to let emergency services work.

“Road users are advised to follow the directions of emergency services in the area,” the Christchurch Transport Operations Team said in a statement.

Guy Bennett-Longley, who lives on nearby Moncks Spur Rd, said he could see two helicopters with monsoon buckets.

Wilson Chau Another fire has broken out Christchurch's Port Hills.

A large amount of smoke was blowing towards Lyttelton, and the fire appeared to be progressing down the hill, close to houses.

City councillor for Heathcote Sara Templeton said the smoke was visible from the council’s main building in the city centre.

“Residents in the area have been concerned about the risk of fire for some time and this is a timely reminder of those risks,” she said.

Tuesday's blaze follows another in nearby Hillsborough on Friday evening, which burned through about 20 hectares and forced a dozen residents to leave their homes on Port Hills Rd and in the Avoca Valley area. They were allowed to return home on Saturday afternoon once the fire was contained.

The only structure destroyed in the fire was a barn owned by Kester Vos. It which contained building materials and equipment, was completely destroyed. It was not insured and the material was worth about $30,000.

Fenz said on Tuesday that all of Canterbury would move to a restricted fire season from midnight Wednesday.

It meant a permit may be required to light a fire outside, and the permits could come with special conditions.

Canterbury region manager Paul Henderson asked people to follow the restrictions and be safe with fire.

“There are a few 30 degree days forecast for Canterbury later this week. This heat, combined with the dry and windy conditions, increases the fire danger and risk of a wildfire,” he said in a statement.

Christchurch hit 23C about 12pm on Tuesday, and was expected to get hotter later in the week, with a high of 27C forecast on Wednesday and 30C on Saturday, according to MetService’s website.

“There have already been three significant fires across Canterbury this fire season – Lake Pukaki, Lake Ōhau and last weekend’s fire in Hillsborough on the Port Hills.”

People needed to take the fire risk seriously, he said.

Annabel Black Helicopters with monsoon buckets are dumping water on the fire in Christchurch.

“Please don’t let off fireworks in Canterbury over summer – it’s too risky with the heat and extreme dryness in the area.”

People also needed to be careful carrying out activities that could generate sparks, such as mowing or grinding.

“In these conditions a firework, or spark from machinery, could easily start a wildfire which would get quickly out of control.”