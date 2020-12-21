First board game bar opens in Christchurch as hobby grows in popularity

Dice & Slice is a new board game and pizza bar launched by Nicole and Chris Thomson on Christchurch’s Tuam St

A Christchurch couple have rolled the dice on their new venture in the city – by opening the city’s first board game bar.

Chris and Nicole Thomson, who were married last month, have launched Dice & Slice in central Christchurch – a place where people can drink a craft beer, eat a slice of pizza and choose from nearly 200 different board games to play.

Chris came up with the idea after becoming obsessed with the new wave of modern board games like the popular Settlers of Catan, Carcassone, and Ticket to Ride.

“I am a big nerd and I wanted to do something that incorporated that and hospitality,’’ he said.

“We wanted to create a space that nerds like me would love, but would also be welcoming for people like Nicole.”

“I always thought it was a really solid idea.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dice & Slice has about 200 games, from traditional classics to modern bestsellers.

He said the resurgence in the popularity of board games was largely down to the attractive design and balanced game play of modern titles.

Modern board games are often faster paced, have less reliance on chance and are quicker to play than traditional games like Monopoly.

“With a game like Monopoly there is not much player agency,’’ he said.

“You are not really rewarded for your actions in the game.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Hundreds of board games are stacked on many surfaces around the new bar.

He said he liked to recommend newcomers a craft beer they haven’t tried and a new game they haven’t played before. He also likes to take the time to take new players through the rules of games.

The bar opened on the first day of level two of pandemic restrictions, Nicole said.

“It worked out in our favour because we opened with a bang, so it was a chance to have a soft opening,’’ she said.

“It felt like good timing because lots of people had been at home playing games with their family during lockdown.

“A lot of people came out of lockdown saying they love board games.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A former changing room at the back of the bar has been turned into a mirrored gaming nook.

Chris’s family founded the successful restaurant Base Pizza in the Little High complex, and the family pizza recipes will be used for the slices of pizza sold at Dice & Slice.

Board game bars have been opening across the world as the hobby becomes more popular, the rise in their popularity often attributed to people wanting to take part in activities away from the digital world of screens and social media.

Board game cafe Counter Culture opened in Wellington in 2017 and Dice & Fork opened in Auckland in 2018.

Dice & Slice offers a range of games, from deeply involved adventures like Gloomhaven to two player games like Onitama and more accessible, old-fashioned games like Battleship or Guess Who?