3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Christchurch

A magnitude-3.7 earthquake was felt by thousands of people overnight.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Christchurch overnight, centered in the eastern suburb of Bromley.

The moderate-strength quake hit at 12.36am on Wednesday.

It occurred at a depth of 11 kilometres.

A total of 7884 people reported feeling the quake on Geonet.

The vast majority of felt reports classified the earthquake as being of light or moderate strength.

Meanwhile, a 4.2 magnitude quake, only 5km deep, shook Reefton on the West Coast at 6.32am, followed by a 3.2 magnitude quake three minutes later. About 150 people reported feeling the first quake on Geonet.