Restoration of Christ Church Cathedral gets official go-ahead

A steel frame with a replica printed Gothic facade has been hoisted onto the front of the Christ Church Cathedral.

Restoration of the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral has taken a major step forward, with consent given for the rebuild plans.

The Christchurch City Council has approved the next stages of work on the quake-damaged landmark, which include restoring the building, seismic strengthening, construction of a new visitors centre and removal of the war memorial.

Project director Keith Paterson said the consent meant the future of the building was now more secure.

“This means the reinstated cathedral can be stronger and safer than ever before, while retaining and future-proofing the heritage features which have made this one of New Zealand’s most recognisable historic buildings.

“Having this consent granted now means we will be able to start some strengthening works as we stabilise the cathedral.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff An 18-tonne steel frame, complete with a printed banner showing what the restored facade will look like was craned over the broken western end of the cathedral earlier this month.

The project includes a new visitor centre to the north with a café, museum and retail space, along with a Cathedral Centre to the south, featuring a function room, amenities and administration offices.

The total cost of the project is now $154.3m, up from the original $104m budget estimated by a government working group in 2016. The project group already has $103.1m, leaving a shortfall and fundraising target of $51.2m.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff The restoration of the cathedral could be completed as early as 2028.

The cathedral is now being stabilised with large steel frames installed on the outside of the building. This phase is fully funded, will cost about $11.8m and take about two years.

The next phase is strengthening and reinstatement. Funding will need to be in place for that phase by late next year, the new buildings by the middle of 2022, and for the new tower by the middle of 2023.

Supplied Concept images of the reinstatement plans for the Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch.

Christ Church Cathedral dean Lawrence Kimberley said the consent meant the building was “a step closer to reclaiming its spiritual significance’’.

“This is an early Christmas present that brings 2020 to a positive close. We know progress will continue at pace and can’t wait for the Cathedral, in all its glory, to grace the Square once again.”