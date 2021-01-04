Gang leader's son in coma after double shooting

A Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member is believed to be one of two victims of a double shooting in Kaiapoi early Monday.

A double shooting that left a gang leader’s son with critical injuries has sparked fears of tit-for-tat violence in Canterbury’s underworld.

Police across the region have been told to carry firearms in the wake of the incident in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch, which happened before dawn on Monday.

While the victims are both gang members, investigators do not believe their affiliations are the motivation for the shooting.

Police were called to a Kaiapoi property about 3.30am on Monday after a man arrived there seeking help. That man, patched Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Fairmont Joseph Wiringi, 22, had been shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition. He remains there in a coma, but is thought to be in a stable condition.

About 5am, a second man was dropped off at the hospital with a bullet wound to his arm. His injury was not serious.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fairmont Joseph Wiringi is in a serious condition after a shooting in Christchurch.

Wiringi, who doesn’t live in Kaiapoi, is the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, and the brother of patched Mob member Fairlane Wiringi.

The other injured man is a patched member of the Rebels Motorcycle Club.

The two people who dropped the Rebels gang member at hospital were later taken into police custody.

One of them is understood to be a Mongols MC gang member.

Both were helping investigators with their inquiries, police said.

Supplied Joseph ‘Junior’ Wiringi, the president of the Mongrel Mob's Aotearoa chapter, surrounded by members of the gang.

Those involved in the incident appeared to be known to each other and “there’s no risk to the wider community”, a spokesperson said.

“We are aware of the possibility of heightened tensions as a result of what’s occurred, and are monitoring the situation carefully.”

On Monday morning, acting Canterbury district commander Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald said police officers were told to carry firearms for at least 24 hours “due to the heightened risk”.

Police cordoned off part of Whitefield and Aldersgate streets in Kaiapoi on Monday as they investigated the shooting.

A Whitefield St resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was woken by police dogs barking outside her bedroom window.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Armed police and search teams examine the cordon Whitefield St, Kaiapoi.

“I put my head outside my bedroom window, and they (police) were screaming at me to come outside because at this point they had no idea what had happened.”

When she emerged she was confronted by armed police. They told her someone had been shot.

Other nearby residents reported hearing loud bangs early on Monday. One saw two cars fleeing the area in opposite directions.

A property in Peak Cres, Kaiapoi was also cordoned off in the wake of the shooting.

Wiringi was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment in October on firearms and drugs charges and for breaching the national level 4 lockdown.

On April 13, he was stopped by police in Christchurch at 10.56pm. He could offer no valid reason for leaving home.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Police cordon off part of Whitefield and Aldersgate streets in Kaiapoi on Monday as they investigate the shooting.

When police searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, cannabis, and an illegally cut-down firearm.

Wiringi’s daughter was born while he was in custody, and he had never seen her in person until his sentencing. His partner and baby girl, along with other whānau, were in court to support him at the hearing.

In a letter to Judge Stephen O’Driscoll, Wiringi said his daughter’s birth had been a turning point, and he felt his life had meaning and purpose for the first time.

On request from Wiringi’s lawyer, Judge O’Driscoll allowed Wiringi’s partner to hand their baby to him in the dock, so he could hold her for a few minutes before he was taken away by Corrections.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Police appear to be interested in this property on Aldersgate St in Kaiapoi in relation to the shooting of two people early Monday.

“I hope I don’t see you again, Mr Wiringi,” Judge O’Driscoll said.

The double shooting follows a string of unrelated violent incidents in the Greater Christchurch area over the last week.

Four people were charged with the murder of a Christchurch man after a New Year’s Eve party at the South Island headquarters of international bikie gang the Mongols MC.

Police are also investigating the death of a man on England St in Linwood, Christchurch, on Sunday afternoon.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Police are looking at a place on Peak Cres, Kaiapoi.

A police spokeswoman earlier said they were “working to determine the full circumstances” of the man’s death, and an autopsy was carried out on Monday.

On December 29, a man was critically injured on Newmark St in Bishopdale, Christchurch.

In July last year, the vice president of the Mongrel Mob’s Aotearoa chapter, Rota Beattie, died after suffering a seizure at his Christchurch home five years after he was shot in the back of the head.

The identity of the shooter remains a mystery to police, who have never laid charges in connection with the 2015 gangland incident.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Rota Beattie pictured during a court appearance in 2004.

It has long been suspected that a member of the Head Hunters, a rising force in the city’s underworld at the time, shot Beattie, but he and other possible witnesses refused to cooperate with police

The case had been “filed”, Detective Inspector Greg Murton earlier said, meaning it was no longer being investigated by police.