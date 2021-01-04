Police across Canterbury armed after pair shot in Kaiapoi

Police cordon off part of Aldersgate St, Kaiapoi, after two people were shot early on Monday. January 4, 2021

Canterbury police have issued a district-wide arming order for frontline police following a double shooting in Kaiapoi.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald told Stuff the order was made on Monday.

“The general arming order is due to the heightened risk to staff as a result of the shooting this morning and the ongoing inquiries into that.

“Until all those responsible are located, staff will be armed for the next 24 hours.

“We have people the inquiry team are looking for who could be armed and increased tensions between those parties.”

Stuff understands the shooting is gang related.

It comes after four people were charged with the murder of a Christchurch man after a New Year’s Eve party at the headquarters of international bikie gang the Mongols MC. The incident is not believed to be linked to the Kaiapoi shooting.

Police have two people in custody after two men were shot in Kaiapoi, early Monday morning.

A man is in Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the arm. Police were called about 3.30am when he arrived at a house in Kaiapoi seeking help.

About 5am, a second man was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital with a bullet wound in his arm, but was not seriously injured.

The two people who dropped off the second man at Christchurch Hospital are in police custody.

The two people were helping police with their inquiries, a spokesperson said.

“Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community,’’ she said.

Police cordoned off part of Aldersgate St in Kaiapoi on Monday as they continued to investigate the incident.

A resident of Aldersgate St said he heard a single gunshot early Monday morning, but believed it could be a firework and went back to sleep.