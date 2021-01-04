Son of Mongrel Mob president seriously injured in double shooting

Fairmont Joseph Wiringi is in a serious condition after a shooting in Christchurch.

The son of the president of the Mongrel Mob’s Aoteroa chapter in Christchurch is in a serious condition after a double shooting in Kaiapoi.

Police were called to a property in Kaiapoi about 3.30am on Monday after a man arrived seeking help. The man, who had been shot in the arm and torso, was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

About 5am, a second man was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital with a bullet wound in his arm. He was not seriously injured.

Stuff understands the seriously injured man is Fairmont Joseph Wiringi, the son of Christchurch Mongrel Mob boss Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, and brother of patched Mob member Fairlane Wiringi.

It is understood the other injured man is a patched member of the Rebels motorcycle club.

There are fears the incident will spark tit-for-tat violence among rival gangs, with all police in Canterbury now armed until all those responsible are caught.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police cordon off part of Aldersgate St, Kaiapoi, after two people were shot early on Monday. January 4, 2021

It is believed a member of bikie gang the Mongols MC is among those being questioned by police.

The two people who dropped off the second man at Christchurch Hospital are in police custody.

Both were helping police with their inquiries, a spokeswoman said.

“Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community,’’ she said.

Police cordoned off part of Aldersgate St in Kaiapoi on Monday as they continued to investigate the incident.

A nearby resident said he heard a single gunshot early Monday morning, but had believed it could be a firework and went back to sleep.

Another Kaiapoi property, in Peak Cres, was also cordoned off on Monday.

Wiringi was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment in October after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, failing to allow police to search his phone and breach of the Health Act.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police appear to be interested in this property on Aldersgate St in Kaiapoi in relation to the shooting of two people early Monday. Jan 4, 2021

On April 13, the 18th day of New Zealand’s level 4 lockdown, Wiringi was stopped by police in Christchurch at 10.56pm. He could offer no valid reason for leaving is home.

When police searched the vehicle, they found an illegally cut-down firearm under the front passenger seat. Identifying features including the serial numbers had been removed. Wiringi does not hold a firearm’s licence.

Police also found 3.3 grams of methamphetamine and 2.25g of cannabis.

Wiringi’s daughter was born while he was in custody, and he had never seen her in person until his sentencing. His partner and baby girl, along with other whānau, were in court to support him at the hearing.

In a letter to Judge Stephen O’Driscoll, Wiringi said the birth of his daughter’s birth had been a turning point in his life, and he felt his life had meaning and purpose for the first time.

“I am confident and determined to step up and be the man my partner and my daughter need me to be,” he said.

Judge O’Driscoll said he believed Wiringi was sincere when he said he wanted to make better choices for his future.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police are also looking at a property on Peak Cres, Kaiapoi

On request from Wiringi’s lawyer, Judge O’Driscoll allowed Wiringi’s partner to hand their baby to him in the dock, so he could hold her for a few minutes before he was taken away by a Corrections officer.

“I hope I don’t see you again, Mr Wiringi,” Judge O’Driscoll said.

Acting Canterbury district commander Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald told Stuff an arming order for frontline staff was made on Monday.

“The general arming order is due to the heightened risk to staff as a result of the shooting this morning and the ongoing inquiries into that.

“Until all those responsible are located, staff will be armed for the next 24 hours.”

Officers were looking for people who could be armed, and there were “increased tensions” between those involved, he said.

The shooting follows a string of violent incidents in the Greater Christchurch area over the last week.

Four people were charged with the murder of a Christchurch man after a New Year’s Eve party at the headquarters of international bikie gang the Mongols MC.

An investigation is also under way after the death of a man on England St in Linwood, Christchurch, on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman earlier said they were “working to determine the full circumstances” of the man’s death, and an autopsy would be carried out on Monday.

On December 29, a man was critically injured on Newmark St in Bishopdale, Christchurch.

It is not clear if any of the incidents are linked.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Rota Beattie picture during a court appearance in 2004.

In July last year, the vice president of the Mongrel Mob’s Aotearoa chapter, Rota Beattie, died after suffering a seizure at his Christchurch home five years after he was shot in the back of the head.

The identity of the shooter remains a mystery to police, who have never laid charges in connection with the 2015 gangland incident.

Beattie went to his grave refusing to co-operate with investigators.

It has long been suspected that a member of the Head Hunters, a rising force in the city’s underworld at the time, shot Beattie, but police have never been able to prove it.

Canterbury district crime manager Detective Inspector Greg Murton earlier said Beattie and other possible witnesses refused to cooperate with police, which “signficantly hampered” the investigation.

The case had been “filed”, Murton said, meaning it was no longer being investigated by police.