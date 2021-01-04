Police called as protesters and security clash at Canterbury Rodeo

SAFE volunteers protest outside the Canterbury Rodeo on January 4, 2021, calling for an end to the sport.

Police were called to a confrontation between protesters and security outside the Canterbury Rodeo after one protester claimed a security guard repeatedly pushed into her with his belly.

About 20 protesters from animal rights charity SAFE gathered at the gates of the rodeo grounds in Mandeville, north Canterbury, about 11am on Monday to campaign against the event.

Protester Wendy Waltenberg said she was standing on a driveway opposite the entrance to the rodeo when she was approached by a security guard.

“He was very aggressively trying to push us along. I said don’t touch me, and he said he had every right to,’’ she said.

READ MORE:

* Driver who crashed outside rodeo 'embarrassed' by finger-pulling antics

* Claims of animal welfare issues at Winchester Rodeo rejected

* Protesters picket Canterbury Rodeo



CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police speak with SAFE spokesman Will Appelbe, second from left, after an altercation with security at a protest outside the Canterbury Rodeo at Mandeville on Monday.

“He was banging and pushing me with his gut. I found him very aggressive.”

Veteran political activist John Minto also attended the protest and said the security guard was “quite irrational”.

“He pushed himself into me,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Veteran activist John Minto and others joined SAFE's protest outside the Canterbury Rodeo at Mandeville.

October Protection events and projects manager Mark Henderson said he had spoken to the staff member and the protesters about the incident.

“Everything has been smoothed over,’’ he said.

“Our staff member was involved in the job of moving people out of an area they weren’t supposed to be in, as set out by the council.

“I have been told that the people who were asked to move on were quite aggressive.”

Part of the wide grass verge opposite the rodeo entrance was cordoned off, meaning protesters had to gather elsewhere.

Police Sergeant Andy Norton briefly attended the incident after police were called.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Richard Griffiths claims there's “nothing Kiwi about rodeo”.

“We have come down to make sure the protestors are peaceful and no offences have been committed,” he said.

“We are going to chat to the security and ensure that is not repeated and everyone can go peacefully about their business.”

Despite the confrontation, rodeo organisers said the event was a huge success. Canterbury Rodeo Association secretary Emily Nicolson said warm weather had attracted thousands of people to the event.

New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association national secretary Dianna Bradshaw said the event was “amazing”.

“This is probably the best the weather has been for the whole of our Christmas [rodeo] circuit.

David Walker/Stuff Sam Church hangs on for a good ride in the open bareback section at the Canterbury Rodeo Arena in Mandeville in 2019. (File photo)

“Canterbury has turned it on for us.”

Bradshaw and Nicolson said they were not aware of the confrontation between protesters and security.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said they protested the event because animals were often injured at rodeos.

“It goes against who we are as a nation. You wouldn’t do things you do to rodeo animals to your cat or your dog. We believe it is time it should be banned,’’ he said.

“We are here to show opposition and encourage people not to go to the rodeo this summer.”