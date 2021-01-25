Second fire threatening homes in Greater Christchurch

The fire north of Christchurch is still uncontained and has ripped through grass, beach tussock and pine trees.

Fifty homes have been evacuated in a beach settlement north of Christchurch after fires at opposite ends of the city stretched emergency services.

The 20-hectare blaze in Pines Beach in North Canterbury destroyed two sheds and continues to threaten homes.

Itcomes just hours after another vegetation fire threatened homes in Redcliffs on the Port Hills.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the Pines Beach fire was reported just after 3pm on Monday.

The fire front was 200m wide.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Helicopters are helping fight a fire burning at Pines Beach.

The spokeswoman told Stuff at 6.30pm the fire was still uncontained and had ripped through grass, beach tussock and pine trees.

Eighteen fire crews continued to actively protect the threatened houses, , along with four helicopters, she said, and rural crews would be called in to help overnight.

Kaiapoi Coastguard had also been helping from the sea.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fire got perilously close to homes in Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

A witness said the fire was north of the township but the wind was blowing back south.

Paula McLean, who has lived at Pines Beach for 15 months, evacuated herself and headed for the town's oval.

She had been following the fire at Redcliffs on her phone, then saw smoke dark billowing over a macrocarpa hedge to the north of her house and heard the local fire brigade sirens.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Smoke billows over part of Redcliffs in Christchurch due to a vegetation fire.

The fire has destroyed two sheds and was threatening several properties. The fire was also threatening a forestry block. One firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation.

At 1.40pm, another fire was reported off Glenstrae Rd in Redcliffs. Neighbours reported it was in the lower sections of the Drayton Reserve.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The fire in Drayton Reserve, Redcliffs, came close to homes.

About six crews and two helicopters worked to extinguish the blaze, which spread across about 500 square metres of vegetation.

It was contained about 4pm and several firefighters remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots. Motorists were advised to continue avoiding the area while the cleanup operation was completed.

Gus Galbraith/Supplied A view of the Redcliffs fire, taken on Drayton Drive.

A Fenz spokesman earlier said the fire was threatening some properties at its peak and some homes had been evacuated. Details on where homes had been evacuated, or how many had been, were not immediately available.

Jeremy Sim/Dim Sim Media Helicopters battled a vegetation fire above Redcliffs on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Resident Heidi Anderson could see large amounts of smoke from Rifleman Ln.

She said it appeared as if firefighters had the situation under control.

Jon Hicks/Supplied A helicopter fills up with water from the Avon-Heathcote Estuary as the pilot works to extinguish a blaze in nearby Redcliffs.

“I can see several trucks, at least five trucks. The helicopter has gone over to the estuary to fill up,” she said.

“There is still a lot of smoke, going up the valley.”

Jennifer Viegas lives in Glenstrae Rd, about 700m below the smoke.

Heidi Anderson/Supplied The fire had spread across about 5000 square metres of vegetation by 2pm.

There was initially lots of thick, black smoke, she said.

“I can’t actually see the fire but I can see the smoke, it’s moved up the valley,” she said.

“I can’t see strong, black smoke now so perhaps they are getting it under control.”

Jon Hicks/Supplied Several homes have been evacuated as the fire in Redcliffs, Christchurch, nears.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were helping Fenz, but could not provide any more information.

Christchurch reached 28.7 degrees Celsius by 2.30pm on Monday and was forecast to hit 36C on Tuesday.

MetService said the easterly winds in the city on Monday were expected to turn northwest for a time in the afternoon, while on Tuesday northeasterlies would turn into gusty northwesterlies about midday.

Monday’s fires came as Fenz urges Cantabrians to be “hyper-vigilant” about the ongoing fire risk in the region.

Twenty properties near Cass Bay were evacuated for several hours on January 19 as three helicopters with monsoon buckets battled a fire that burned through 15 hectares of scrub in the hills above.

The fire was believed to have started when strong gusts caused tree branches to fall onto power lines.

Jonathan Foate/Supplied Christchurch reached 28.7 degrees Celsius by 2.30pm on Monday and is forecast to hit 36C on Tuesday.

Another fire, caused by fireworks on December 11, burned through 25 to 30ha of scrub on the city side of the hills.

A few days later, a spark from construction work caused another fire nearby, which spread across about 16ha of grass and gorse.

Fenz assistant area commander Mike Bowden last week said the high fire risk was in part due to Christchurch’s “variable weather”, which had caused a lot of plant growth.

Jonathan Foate/Supplied Some homes in the area were evacuated before the fire was contained by 4pm.

“When the risks are high in Canterbury the fire spreads quickly and put people's whānau and property at risk, so we're really focused on aggressive attack and as fast as we can to keep them as small as possible.

“We just need people to be hyper-vigilant because the first line of defence is people’s commonsense.”

Canterbury is in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is needed for all open-air fires, and fireworks have been banned until further notice in Akaroa, coastal Christchurch and the Port Hills.