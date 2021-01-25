Vegetation fire threatening homes on Christchurch's Port Hills

Firefighters are dealing with a vegetation fire in Redcliffs, Christchurch, on Monday afternoon.

A helicopter and six fire crews are battling a blaze that is threatening several homes in Christchurch.

The fire was reported off Glentrae Rd, Redcliffs, about 1.40pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said six crews were at the scene or responding, along with one helicopter.

The fire was “threatening some homes up there”, he said.

The fire had spread across about 5000 square metres of vegetation by 2pm.

The fire comes as Fenz urges Cantabrians to be “hyper-vigilant” about the ongoing fire risk in the region.

Twenty properties near Cass Bay were evacuated for several hours on January 19 as three helicopters with monsoon buckets battled a fire that burned through 15 hectares of scrub in the hills above.

The fire was believed to have started when strong gusts caused tree branches to fall onto power lines.

A fire caused by fireworks on December 11 burned through 25 to 30ha of scrub on the city side of the hills.

A few days, later a spark from construction work caused another fire nearby, which spread across about 16ha of grass and gorse.

Fenz assistant area commander Mike Bowden last week said the high fire risk was in part due to Christchurch’s “variable weather”, which had caused a lot of plant growth.

“When the risks are high in Canterbury the fire spreads quickly and put people's whānau and property at risk, so we're really focused on aggressive attack and as fast as we can to keep them as small as possible.

“We just need people to be hyper-vigilant because the first line of defence is people’s commonsense.”

