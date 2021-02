Emergency services were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of Matai St and Deans Ave shorlty after 9pm on Monday.

A motorcyclist is seriously injured following a crash in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of Matai St and Deans Ave shortly after 9pm on Monday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as diversions will be in place.

Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.