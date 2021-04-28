'Lucky to be alive': Farmer first on scene when aircraft crashed into paddock

A light plane has crashed in a farm paddock near Glentui in North Canterbury.

A light aeroplane snapped a power line before crashing into a farm paddock and ending up on its nose, leaving the two men onboard “lucky to be alive”.

Guy Stoddart​ was first to arrive to the scene at his property at Glentui in North Canterbury on Wednesday, after he noticed the light plane flying unusually low as he drove to nearby Rangiora.

When he arrived home he saw “the plane with its tail sticking up in the sky”.

“Gets your adrenaline going when you see something like that,” Stoddart said.

READ MORE:

* Man seriously injured after tree falls on car in Christchurch

* Two vehicle crash on King St, Timaru

* Pilot's appeal against conviction and sentence after Otago crash denied



He checked on the pair onboard who appeared to have gone into shock. Emergency services were called to the crash at about 11.35am.

The two members of the Canterbury Recreational Aircraft Club onboard the plane were injured, one seriously and another moderately.

“They’re a really lucky pair to be alive,” Stoddart said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Two people were injured when this light aircraft crashed into a paddock in North Canterbury.

The man who was seriously injured was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

A spokesman for Garden City Helicopters, which operates the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, said the aircraft was sitting upright on its nose when crews arrived.

The plane’s cockpit was largely crushed.

Canterbury Recreational Aircraft Club secretary Iain Blyth said the two men were club members on a training flight from Rangiora. He declined to make any further comment.

Early reports suggested the plane had knocked down some nearby power lines before crashing into the paddock, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said.

It appeared one of the three low-hanging power lines had snapped.

Stoddart said a power line pole had also been broken off and had not had power at his property since 11.30am.

The crash caused a power outage for 36 homes on Hayland Rd in Okuku, a Mainpower spokeswoman said. It extended to the Glentui area for about seven hours before the power was restored at about 6.30pm.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Stoddart said light planes often flew over the paddock, sometimes flying low, but he had never had any crash on his property.

The paddock was used to keep sheep and cows, but contained no livestock at the time.

“Lucky enough that I’d noticed the plane go over the car and headed over. It doesn’t always end up like that.”