Two injured in light aircraft crash in North Canterbury

A light plane has crashed in a farm paddock near Glentui in North Canterbury.

A person has serious injuries and a second has moderate injuries after a light aircraft crashed in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Glentui area, in the Waimakariri district northwest of Christchurch, about 11.35am on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

Did you witness the crash? Email reporters@press.co.nz

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said two people inside the aircraft were injured, one seriously and another moderately.

READ MORE:

* Man seriously injured after tree falls on car in Christchurch

* Two vehicle crash on King St, Timaru

* Pilot's appeal against conviction and sentence after Otago crash denied



The seriously injured person was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital and the other person was taken to hospital by ambulance, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Two people were injured when this light aircraft crashed into a paddock in North Canterbury.

A spokesman for Garden City Helicopters, which operates the Westpac rescue helicopter, said the light aircraft was sitting upright on its nose when rescue crews arrived.

The two men on board had left from an airfield in Rangiora.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said two crews from Oxford and Rangiora were sent to the scene.

Early reports suggested the light aircraft had knocked down some nearby power lines when it crashed into a paddock, she said.

The crash caused a power outage on Hayland Rd in Okuku, which knocked power out to 36 homes, a Mainpower spokeswoman said.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Workers from Mainpower were onsite to restore the power as soon as possible, she said.

Mainpower’s website stated the work was estimated to be completed by about 6pm.