Trev Ponting, who battled for a MIQ spot after cancer diagnosis, dies

Trev Ponting died on Thursday after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

New Zealander Trev Ponting – who struggled to return home and find a place in managed isolation after his terminal cancer diagnosis - has died.

Ponting, 46, had terminal brain cancer and wanted to travel back from where he lived, in Japan, to New Zealand to see his parents in late January. He died on Thursday.

His application for an emergency spot in managed isolation and quarantine was initially refused by officials – on the same day the Government granted MIQ spots to Australian children entertainers, The Wiggles.

Officials later reversed the decision on Ponting's application, less than 24 hours after his plight made headlines.

He returned to New Zealand in February and was greeted by his emotional family at Christchurch International Airport.

Ponting returned with his wife Aiko and their two children and completed two weeks of managed isolation in Auckland.

After his return in February, his sister Yvonne Ponting said he was enjoying spending time with family and friends.

“It’s lovely, he’s loving seeing his mates and mum and dad and myself ... and just all the family that’s been constantly around there,” Yvonne said.

“He seems to be really enjoying being amongst us.”