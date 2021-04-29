Two safe after light plane crash lands at Christchurch Airport

A plane has crashed at Christchurch International Airport on Thursday.

A light plane has crashed during a landing at Christchurch International Airport.

Police were alerted to the crash at 12.22pm on Thursday.

The two people onboard were out of the plane and had no injuries, a police spokesman said.

An airport spokeswoman said a light aircraft had a mechanical issue and landed with its wheels up, just south of the intersection of the two airport runways.

The two people on board were both safe.

The airport remained open as work continued with various agencies, she said.