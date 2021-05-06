Domestic dispute sparked armed police response in Christchurch

Armed police have cordoned off a street in Burnside, in suburban Christchurch.

Armed police, with dog squads, firefighters and ambulance crew are leaving a Christchurch suburb while lockdowns are being lifted at a childcare centre and school.

At least 10 armed offenders squad members, police dog squads, fire and St John crews were called to a Christchurch house on Thursday afternoon.

An as-yet unexplained incident saw Roydvale Ave in Burnside cordoned off from the intersection between Wairakei Rd and Memorial Ave at about 12.30pm on Thursday. Multiple nearby streets were also cordoned off for several hours.

Police at the scene told Stuff they were called to reports of a domestic incident involving a firearm. No weapon has been located and police are speaking with two people. No-one was injured.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Police are responding to an incident in a cordoned off area in a Christchurch suburb.

Stuff understands Te Ara Maurea Roydvale School and nearby BestStart Roydvale early childhood centre were also placed into lockdown, but had since been lifted at BestStart.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Fire crews blocking off the corner of Highwood Ln and Roydvale Ave in Burnside on Thursday afternoon.

Mechanic Josh Dunstan, from Martyns Outdoor Power and Equipment Centre Ltd on Roydvale Ave, said firefighters with breathing gear were on the scene and armed police could be heard talking over a megaphone to someone at a property on Highwood Ln.

Dunstan said it was unclear what they were saying exactly, but it appeared as if they were trying to get a person out of the property.

He said emergency services had not told him exactly what was going on but to expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Stuff understands the property – a two-storey holiday house – is rented out as an Airbnb.

A resident on the street said he was called by police and told to “shut the windows and stay inside”.

A police spokesperson said was believed “one person may have been involved and enquiries are ongoing in the surrounding area to locate the individual”.