New Catholic complex in central Christchurch will cost $100 million

Catholic leaders have revealed a planned precinct in central Christchurch will cost $100 million as they appoint architects to design a new cathedral.

Christchurch firm Warren and Mahoney Architects and American firm Franck & Lohsen Architects have been unveiled as the team chosen to design the new $40m cathedral on a block overlooking Victoria Square on Colombo St.

But the whole Catholic precinct, including the cathedral capable of seating 1000 people, an open courtyard, chancery offices, a garden and parking, will cost $100m.

A new Catholic precinct will be developed to replace the old Catholic cathedral on Barbadoes St, demolished after it was decided the extent of the quake damage had rendered it uneconomical to repair.

The former Catholic cathedral on Barbadoes St was badly damaged in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes and has now been largely demolished. The historic cathedral opened in 1905.

Archbishop Paul Martin said they were considering selling the site of the former Catholic cathedral, along with other surplus land, to fund the new Catholic precinct. They will also have to launch a fundraising campaign for the project.

When Martin chose to demolish the historic cathedral in August 2019, he said restoring the building would be too expensive.

Alden Williams/Stuff Then Bishop Paul Martin, left, and developer Philip Carter at the site of the new catholic cathedral and precinct in 2019.

He said it would cost about $149m to fully restore, while just saving the central part of the building would cost $91m and not be fit for purpose.

Franck & Lohsen, which will lead the design work, specialises in Catholic architecture with a traditional design and has built churches all over the world.

Martin said they chose the US firm because they had experience in building churches and favoured traditional designs like the now demolished cathedral.

“I am looking for us to build something that is more traditional rather than something modern.

“It needs to tap into why people loved the [cathedral]. People loved the [cathedral] because of the style and elegance.

“I am keen to tap into those elements.”

CHRIS SKELTON Catholic Diocese of Christchurch archivist Triona Doocey goes through some of the relics unearthed during demolition of the Catholic cathedral.

Martin said raising money for the new cathedral would be a challenge.

“There is a significant financial challenge for us in building the cathedral and precinct,’’ he said.

“The response of the Catholic lay leaders to date has been very generous, and I am quietly and prayerfully optimistic that the Cathedral Precinct Campaign that we will launch later this year will have the support of Catholics throughout Canterbury, government and community so that we can begin construction of what will be an iconic Christchurch building.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Former Christchurch bishop Paul Martin oversaw demolition of the historic Catholic cathedral.

The two partners at the US architectural firm visited Christchurch to pitch for the design job. Architect Art Lohsen visited Christchurch in 2018 and Michael Franck came last year.

Martin said they came of their own volition to present concept designs for a potential new cathedral.

They met key members from the diocese, saw the old cathedral before it was demolished, visited the planned site for the new cathedral and saw other New Zealand cities.

Franck said he wanted the new building to feel timeless.

“We hope to design a uniquely New Zealand-style cathedral, bridging a classical style of architecture with more contemporary styles.’’

Warren and Mahoney are one of the biggest architecture practices in New Zealand and designed the Christchurch Town Hall, the New Zealand Supreme Court and the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct.