Christchurch house found 'well ablaze' in early morning fire

A Christchurch house was found ‘well ablaze’ when crews arrived at the scene, early Sunday morning. (File photo)

A house was found “well ablaze” when fire crews arrived at a Christchurch property, early Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Winchester St, Lyttelton at 5am.

Two fire crews extinguished the fire by 7.30am.

There was extensive damage to the house, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A fire investigator was on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No one was believed to be in the house.