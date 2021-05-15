Early morning blaze in abandoned house being treated as suspicious

The single level dwelling in north Christchurch was extensively damaged in the fire.

Fire investigators are treating an early morning blaze in an abandoned Christchurch house as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the house on Allard St in Edgeware at about 5.24am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Andrew Norris said the house fire was being treated as suspicious and investigators were on site on Saturday morning.

The fire has extensively damaged half of the house, which was thought to be abandoned, he said.

He said two fire trucks attended the scene and then had to call for a third truck. The fire was contained by 6am and then extinguished 15 minutes later, he said.

A police spokeswoman said a scene guard was in place outside the property.

“A scene investigation will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire,’' she said.

"It is understood the property was unoccupied.”

More to come.