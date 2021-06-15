Quick-thinking dairy owner flees from masked and armed robbers

The Racecourse Dairy on Epsom Rd in Sockburn, Christchurch, was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

When three masked men got out of a car parked in a disabled space, a Christchurch shop owner knew she was in trouble.

The trio shouted “this is a robbery” as they burst into Racecourse Dairy about 10am on Tuesday, and one of the men produced what the shop owner described as a “short gun”.

It’s one of a spate of recent robberies at Christchurch businesses, including a dairy in Halswell on Tuesday morning and one in New Brighton on Sunday morning.

The owner of Racecourse Dairy, who only wanted to be known as Jane, had been running the dairy on Epsom Rd, Sockburn, for a year and was well-prepared for such a scenario.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton dairy robbery attempt by duo thought to have a weapon

* Armed men storm Christchurch petrol station overnight

* Christchurch dairy robbed for cash and cigarettes



She immediately ran to a back room, locked the door, switched the alarm on and called police before running out the back door.

She then watched on a security camera as one of the offenders scaled the counter and took cigarettes.

Jane’s actions appeared to have scared the robbers, who were only in the shop for a few minutes, hastily grabbing lighters off the counter as they left.

Police praised Jane’s security and camera systems, telling her they would b e invaluable in helping apprehend the offenders, she said.

While shocked at the robbery, Jane was pleased her security systems had kept her safe and was grateful no-one was in the shop at the time.

“I feel quite calm,” she said.

She thought about 16 packets of cigarettes worth $1000 had been taken.

The owner of Racecourse Takeaways next door, Vanpien Nguyen, said Jane came running into his shop shortly after 10am.

Nguyen said they fled through the back door. Jane told him three young men had come into her dairy, but she was not sure what was stolen.

“She seemed OK,” he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner said no-one was injured and no arrests had been made.

It appeared cigarettes had been stolen, he said.

Inquiries were continuing.

Alice See, senior hair stylist at Belle Barber two doors down, said she saw three men run from the shop and leave in a car.

She said she knew the owner of the shop and confirmed she had not been injured.

An elderly volunteer at a neighbouring second-hand shop said she was shocked by the incident.

She could not recall any trouble at the block of shops before.

Outside the dairy, several lighters could be seen scattered on the ground, but there were no visible signs of damage.

The incident follows a string of robberies at Christchurch business in recent days.

The Halswell Convenience Store on Lillian St in Halswell was robbed about 6.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said early reports suggested several offenders had raided the business, then fled before police arrived.

He said it was unclear whether they were armed or what they stole, but a person who was at the business at the time of the robbery was uninjured.

About 9.30am on Sunday, the dairy at the corner of Keyes and Bowhill roads in New Brighton was robbed by “multiple offenders”, who then fled in a car.

Stuff understands police are investigating whether the robberies are linked.