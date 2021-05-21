Highway reopens in South Canterbury after single-vehicle crash

Part of State Highway 79 near Geraldine was closed after a single-vehicle crash. (File photo)

A section of State Highway 79 near Geraldine that was closed to clear a truck that rolled on Friday morning has been reopened.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection with Patrick Rd about 4.15am on Friday.

No injuries were reported and nobody was trapped, but one lane was blocked.

The road was closed at 9.50am while vehicle recovery was undertaken, and was reopened at 1pm.

A Waka Kotahi update said traffic control is still in place at the site.

“Further vehicle recovery is required and it is likely that the road will have restrictions into the mid-afternoon,” it said.

A signed detour directing eastbound traffic to turn right onto Gudex Road, left onto Middle Valley Road, continue on Raincliff Road then onto Totara Valley Road, turn right onto Tengawai Road and continue south to rejoin SH8, will remain in place until the crash has been resolved.

The detour route is suitable for heavy vehicles that do not exceed 50 tons.

Two fire crews from Geraldine helped with traffic management and cleanup of fuel that had leaked on the road.