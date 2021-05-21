Road blocked in South Canterbury after single-vehicle crash

The road is blocked in one lane on State Highway 79 in mid-Canterbury after a single-vehicle crash.

The road has been blocked on State Highway 79 in South Canterbury, after a truck rolled following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to reports of a rolled truck in Geraldine, near the intersection with Patrick Rd at about 4.15am.

No injuries were reported and nobody was trapped, but one lane of the road remain blocked as of 6.10am, according to Waka Kotai NZ Transport Agency.

Two fire trucks attended from Geraldine and remained on the scene to assist with traffic management with some fuel and diesel leaking on the road.