One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Canterbury State Highway 77. (File photo)

A motorist has serious injuries after a car travelling on a Canterbury highway hit a tree.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 77/Windwhistle Rd between Nelsons Rd and Washpen Rd in Windwhistle at about 2.45pm.

The road was blocked and motorists were asked to take alternative routes where possible, a police spokeswoman said.