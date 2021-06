One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Canterbury State Highway 77. (File photo)

A motorist has died after a car travelling on a Canterbury highway hit a tree.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 77/Windwhistle Rd between Nelsons Rd and Washpen Rd in Windwhistle at about 2.45pm.

The sole occupant of the car was killed.

The road was blocked and motorists were asked to take alternative routes where possible, a police spokeswoman said.