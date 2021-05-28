Heavy rain, snow and flooding forecast for Canterbury

The weekend is set to be pretty wet for some areas.

A rare red weather warning has been issued for most of Canterbury as the “most significant rainfall in 10 years” is forecast to hit the region.

It is just the second time MetService has issued a warning at that alert level. The warning is valid from 3pm Saturday to 11am Monday and covers the entire region south of the Waimakariri River.

Much of Canterbury could expect downpours that could cause significant flooding, MetService said.

Up to 300 millimetres of rain could fall in the Canterbury high country and foothills, and up to 120mm over the plains and coastal areas.

Heavy snow could fall as low as 1000 metres in some places.

For Christchurch, showers were forecast to turn to rain that would be heavy at times on Saturday afternoon, and southerlies would gradually turn easterly and become strong. A high of 12 degrees Celsius was expected.

The rain was expected to continue on Sunday with heavy falls, along with strong or gale-strength southeasterlies. The rain was forecast to gradually ease during Monday.

The Christchurch City Council had pumps on standby in New Brighton and the Flockton area in case of flooding over the weekend, and contractors were checking and clearing stormwater grates on Friday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flooding in Christchurch’s Flockton Basin in 2014. Pumps are on standby in the area again this weekend due to forecast heavy rain.

“The combination of king tides and heavy rain is likely to result in some surface flooding, particularly in tidal areas and near the rivers,’’ acting head of Three Waters and Waste Tim Drennan said in a council statement.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency described the forecast as the “most significant rainfall in 10 years”.

“[It] has the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks,” maintenance and operations senior manager Wayne Oldfield said.

While North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast are expected to be particularly affected, other parts of the country are also warned to expect wet and windy conditions.

Preparations were in place if the rainfall reached predicted levels, he said.

“Waka Kotahi will be actively monitoring the situation with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react as the situation unfolds.”