Driver seriously injured after car swept away in Canterbury floodwaters

Major flooding has affected communities all through the Canterbury region.

The driver of a car swept down the Ashley River has been found in a serious condition, police say.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found near Barkers Rd, in Loburn, North Canterbury, about 11.40am. A St John spokeswoman said the man was seriously injured and was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A farmer exits a helicopter after being rescued from a tree swamped by floodwaters from the swollen Ashburton River.

The rescue was one of several in Canterbury on Sunday as heavy rain and rising rivers inundate the region and emergency services urge people to stay at home.

Another person had been rescued after their car was stuck in floodwaters on Retreat Rd near Avonside Dr in Christchurch about 11.30am. It was believed the person was uninjured.

NADINE PORTER/Stuff The farmer was earlier trapped by rising floodwaters in a tree near Ashburton.

A farmer stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwater near Walkhams Rd, in the Ashburton area, was rescued about 10.50am after an operation involving police, firefighters and a helicopter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the man was caught in floodwaters and had stopped himself by climbing onto a nearby tree.

STUFF There is major surface flooding around Thompson's Track in Ashburton, where a farmer had to be rescued.

Emergency services were first notified of the incident about 7.50am.

The man’s partner feared about 250 cows on their property had drowned in the floods.

Search and rescue crews responded to another incident in the Ashburton Forks area just after 10am to rescue a person stuck in a river.