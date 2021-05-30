Farmers trapped as Canterbury river bursts its banks

Major flooding has affected communities all through the Canterbury region.

Six people tending to stock in rural North Canterbury have been trapped by Ashley River floodwater and require rescue by helicopter.

Police said they had been notified of people trapped in the Foothills Rd area in Okuku, near Loburn.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews are on the scene. Is it understood a helicopter has been called to rescue them, after the group was cut off while checking on stock in paddock.

Earlier, the driver of a car swept down the Ashley River was found in a serious condition, police say.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found near Barkers Rd, in Loburn, North Canterbury, about 11.40am. A St John spokeswoman said the man was seriously injured and was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

WESTOAC RESCUE HELICOPTER/SUPPLIED A view of the Okuku River during the search for a man in a car swept away by floodwaters on the Okuku River.

The rescue was one of several in Canterbury on Sunday as heavy rain and rising rivers inundate the region and emergency services urge people to stay at home.

Another person had been rescued after their car was stuck in floodwaters on Retreat Rd near Avonside Dr in Christchurch about 11.30am. It was believed the person was uninjured.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A farmer exits a helicopter after being rescued from a tree swamped by floodwaters from the swollen Ashburton River.

A farmer stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwater near Walkhams Rd, in the Ashburton area, was rescued about 10.50am after an operation involving police, firefighters and a helicopter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the man was caught in floodwaters and had stopped himself by climbing onto a nearby tree.

NADINE PORTER/Stuff The farmer was earlier trapped by rising floodwaters in a tree near Ashburton.

A police officer told TVNZ the water was too swift for a rescue involving police or a jet boat. A rescue helicopter was unable to get ot the scene because of the weather, but a local operator winched the man to safety.

“It’s been a really delicate rescue – very lucky,” the officer said.

“It’s been a really good outcome for everybody...and well done to the chopper crew.”

STUFF There is major surface flooding around Thompson's Track in Ashburton, where a farmer had to be rescued.

Emergency services were first notified of the incident about 7.50am.

The man’s partner feared about 250 cows on their property had drowned in the floods.

Search and rescue crews responded to another incident in the Ashburton Forks area just after 10am to rescue a person stuck in a river.