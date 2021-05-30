Hero helicopter pilot praised for saving two lives in separate flood rescues

Major flooding has affected communities all through the Canterbury region.

A dairy farmer moving cows to safety in the dark was swept more than 1 kilometre down a flooded river before he was able to grab onto a tree in the middle of the raging torrent.

The man was eventually winched from the tree on Walkhams Rd, near Ashburton, several hours later by a local helicopter pilot who has been credited with saving his life, and that of another man.

Darryl Butterick said he pulled into Walkhams Rd to check on the level of the rising river on his farm when he spotted a light flickering in a tree about 7.15am on Sunday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A local helicopter operator helped rescue a dairy farmer from raging floodwaters near Ashburton.

He did not know what it was but soon put two and two together when a man approached him and said his mate had been swept away while they were shifting stock together on a property more than 1km upstream.

It is believed the flickering light was the dairy farmer's head torch.

Butterick quickly began organising a rescue operation.

Police said they were notified of the incident about 7.50am.

Bad weather prevented a rescue helicopter from flying to the area and the river was too swift to involve a jet boat.

However, a local helicopter operator responded to a call for help.

The dairy farmer was eventually plucked from the tree about 10.50am.

It is understood the local helicopter operator, who declined to comment on Sunday night, also helped rescue another man from floodwaters in the area in an unrelated incident.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A farmer exits a helicopter after being rescued from a tree swamped by floodwaters from the swollen Ashburton River.

Butterick said: "If it wasn't for the pilot two guys would have lost their lives – end of story.”

He declined to comment further, as the men had both had a "bloody close call" and he wanted to respect their privacy.

The rescued dairy farmer was said to be in a "fair bit of shock" on Sunday night and aware that he was "lucky to be alive".

NADINE PORTER/Stuff The dairy farmer was plucked from this tree after being swept down river.

There were several other rescues in Canterbury on Sunday as heavy rain and rising rivers inundated the region and emergency services urged people to stay at home.

Six people became trapped in a paddock on Foothills, Okuku, north of Christchurch Rd, after the Ashley River burst its banks about 2.30pm.

They were rescued after a helicopter was sent to the area.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications suggested the group were in the area checking on stock when they got into trouble.

All six were safe and well, she said.

WESTOAC RESCUE HELICOPTER/SUPPLIED A view of the Okuku River during the search for a man in a car swept away by floodwaters on the Okuku River.

Emergency services attended another rescue on Mill Rd near the town of Cust, northwest of Christchurch, after reports of a car stranded by rising floodwater.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident just before 4pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Brent Dunn said six people in a car were pulled to safety by a fire crew.

STUFF There is major surface flooding around Thompson's Track in Ashburton, where a farmer had to be rescued.

Earlier, the driver of a car swept down the Ashley River was found in a serious condition, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found near Barkers Rd, in Loburn, North Canterbury, about 11.40am.

A St John spokeswoman said the man was seriously injured and a rescue helicopter flew him to Christchurch Hospital.

Supplied The Hinds River near Ashburton was rising rapidly on Sunday morning around a single-lane bridge which crosses the river.

Another person was rescued after their car was stuck in floodwaters on Retreat Rd near Avonside Dr in Christchurch about 11.30am. It was believed the person was uninjured.