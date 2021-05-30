Man trapped in a tree by rising Canterbury floodwaters

A farmer has been trapped by rising floodwaters in a tree near Ashburton.

A farmer is stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwater near Ashburton.

An operation involving a helicopter is underway to try and rescue the man from the tree near Walkhams Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the man was caught in floodwaters and had stopped himself by climbing onto a nearby tree.

Emergency services were first notified of the incident about 7.50am.

STUFF There is major surface flooding around Thompson's Track in Ashburton, where a farmer had to be rescued.

The man’s partner told Stuff she was very concerned for his safety.

She feared about 250 cows on their property had drowned in the floods.