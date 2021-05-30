Man trapped in a tree by rising Canterbury floodwaters

10:11, May 30 2021
A farmer has been trapped by rising floodwaters in a tree near Ashburton.
NADINE PORTER/Stuff
A farmer is stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwater near Ashburton.

An operation involving a helicopter is underway to try and rescue the man from the tree near Walkhams Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the man was caught in floodwaters and had stopped himself by climbing onto a nearby tree.

Emergency services were first notified of the incident about 7.50am.

STUFF
There is major surface flooding around Thompson's Track in Ashburton, where a farmer had to be rescued.

The man’s partner told Stuff she was very concerned for his safety.

She feared about 250 cows on their property had drowned in the floods.

The Hinds River near Ashburton was rising rapidly on Sunday morning around a single-lane bridge which crosses the river.
Supplied
Stuff