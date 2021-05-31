Canterbury flooding in pictures: Heavy rain and rising floodwaters make big impact

Canterbury rivers are still running high after another night of rain.

Heavy downfalls from Canterbury’s ‘Code Red’ storm saw floodwaters rise, cutting power, threatening lives and property in Christchurch and beyond.

A state of local emergency has been declared for the whole region of Canterbury following heavy rain and flooding that began Sunday. Forecasters say the heavy downpours could be a one-in-a-hundred-year event.

Follow Stuff’s liveblog for the latest updates. Here are some of the best images and video from the region.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Sarah Wyllie and husband Dave were preparing for another night with friends, while their basement remained underwater.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Flooding along Avonside Drive.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Waitohi resident Neil Tinkler's property was flooded when the Temuka River stopbank burst near his home on Sunday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A car plunged off State Highway 72 and came perilously close to the raging waters of the Waimakariri River. The owner told Stuff on Monday the vehicle was stolen and he believed the thieves pushed it off the road and down the bank. No-one was thought to be harmed in the incident.

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Greg and Nickie Kirks' property in Winchester was damaged in the Canterbury floods after the Opihi River burst its banks.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon speaks at the Rangiora Baptist Church after heavy rain caused flooding, road closures, and the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Chickens at a burst Okuku rRver bank.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury. Aerial view showing the Temuka River at the Manse Bridge.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury. Aerial view showing the bottom weir off Lake Opuha.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury on Monday. Aerial view showing the Temuka River at the Manse bridge.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Louise and Riki Davis watched the floodwaters raise around their Springfield home and business.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Lyndon Webb of Ballantrae farm on Ashburton-Staverley Rd with twenty-four pigs that he and others helped save from drowning in their pigsty with was overwhelmed with the rising river.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images General view of hole one at the flooded Greendale Golf Club in Greendale.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Cars stop in front of the flooded shingle pit where the Selwyn River usually flows underground in Greendale.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Cars make their way through the flooded Brougham Street in Christchurch, New Zealand.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford says they have been able to hold back about 40 million cubic metres of water, preventing further flood damage downstream.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Akaroa during the Canterbury floods.

New Zealand Defence Force Army assets have been involved in evacuations on the ground in Canterbury.

SUPPLIED Okuku resident Staven Mcquillan's farm has flooded for the second time since 2017.

Roger Harper/Supplied Roger Harper captured this photo that shows the damage to a bridge over the Waihi River at Winchester. This on is SH72 that leads to Geraldine.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff A flooded property in Godley St, Temuka on Monday morning.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The car park area and boat ramp at the Waimakariri River was flooded on Monday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Maronan bridge over the Hinds River reopened on Monday.

Nadine Porter/Stuff The Waimakariri river was still swollen and overflowing on Monday morning. On the Northern motorway all that was left of the car park by the Waimakariri bridge was a rush of dirty water flowing with debris.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A car drives through floodwater on Dicksons Rd near Windermere in Mid-Canterbury.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Swamp Culvert has flooded State Highway 1 north of the Hinds River in Mid-Canterbury on Monday morning.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Ashburton River, pictured on Monday, has seen a hugely significant amount of rain in the past 24-hours.

Below are photos of how things looked on Sunday, as Canterbury was lashed with heavy rain.

Stacy Squire/Stuff Farmer Alex Mowat, who has farmed in the area since 1987, was out on his motorbike moving stock and creating a wake as he rode through the floodwaters on Swamp Rd, west of State Highway 1 near Hinds.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Arthur and Margaret Redditt who moved from Clarendon Tce because of the flooding, came back to have a look.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff A vehicle is submerged in floodwaters on Greg and Nickie Kirk's property at Winchester in South Canterbury.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff Flooding surround Greg and Nickie Kirk's house at Winchester.

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Greg and Nickie Kirk, of Winchester, have been "heartbroken'' by flooding at their property on Sunday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A helicopter to the rescue.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Flood water along the Methven Highway started encroaching on homes in the Ashburton area.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hazel and Connagh Gary-Hill walk across the bridge over the Temuka River.

MARTIN VAN BEYNEN/Stuff The Winslow Rd Hinds River bridge approach is washed out during heavy rain.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Johnny Morris surveys the damage on Eglinton St in Avondale, Christchurch.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Floodwaters edge closer to inundating a bridge at Hinds in mid-Canterbury.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff An old Bedford parked on Clarendon Terrace in Woolston, Christchurch, is partially submerged in water.

Nadine Porter/Stuff Farm worker Steve Naylor keeping a close eye on the Hinds River that borders the farm he works on during heavy rain and flooding.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A car drives through flooding at the corner of New Brighton Rd and Baker St.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Police assist a farmer who was trying to move stock after flood water from near the Ashburton River presented a danger.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Residents rake up leaves to avoid blocking storm water drains at Aynsley Tce and Ford Rd, Christchurch.

NADINE PORTER/Stuff Officialsplan the rescue of a farmer stuck in this tree in Walkhams Rd, Ashburton.

Wahren Hensley outside his “completely surrounded” Clarendon Tce home in Woolston, Christchurch. The view from his doorstep is “mayhem”, he says.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff Floodwaters surround a car on Greg and Nickie Kirk's property at Winchester in South Canterbury.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff Floodwaters from the Waihi River pour across Greg and Nickie Kirk's property at Winchester.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Alpacas with a young one in the Tinwald area stand in a paddock with the water approaching.

Andrew Bell Hororata Golf Club is overtaken by flood waters from the Selwyn River.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Alberto Vida stands in knee-high water outside his home on Sheldon St in Waltham, Christchurch.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Floodwaters from near the Ashburton River flowed through paddocks.

James Reid The mountain bike and walking tracks at Ashburton River that are now 90 per cent underwater with water right up to the stop banks.