A magnitude 3.6 shook the ground in Christchurch on Friday. (File photo)

A small earthquake has been felt across Ōtautahi Christchurch.

The magnitude 3.6 quake, described by GeoNet as “light”, struck at 6.05pm on Friday.

It was centred 5 kilometres east of Christchurch, near the Avon-Heathcote Estuary, at a depth of 11km.

Close to 2500 people reported feeling the shake, with most reporting it as “light” or “weak”.