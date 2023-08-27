Teen killed after car hit Christchurch business sign named

The scene of the crash which killed Nekera Eileen Low and injured three others.

A teenager killed in a car crash in Christchurch has been named as 17-year-old Nekera Eileen Low.

Low died after a car left the road and struck a large business sign in the early hours of July 31 on Greywacke Rd in Harewood.

Three other people were seriously injured in the incident, including 16-year-old Gypsy-Rose Walker who is the mother of a young child.

Police said enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the crash.

Flowers and written tributes to Low were left at the scene of the accident, outside the Lakes Business Park.

Footage of her funeral was shared online. It was attended by a large group of car and motorcycle enthusiasts.