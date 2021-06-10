Missing 14-year-old in Christchurch found

A 14-year-old girl reported missing from her home in Christchurch has been found.

Police and Gypsy's family had concerns for her welfare, but as of 8pm, she had been found, a police spokeswoman said.

Gypsy was reportedly last seen with three others at the McDonald’s restaurant on Riccarton Rd sometime between 2am and 3am on Thursday.

“Police have been making inquiries to locate Gypsy, and we are now asking for the community's assistance in finding her,” they previously said in a Facebook post.