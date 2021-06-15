Christchurch Meals on Wheels volunteer's car stolen while out delivering lunches

Volunteer Myra Brown's car was stolen from a Christchurch street while she was out delivering hot meals to the elderly.

An 81-year-old volunteer has a message for the thief who snatched her car while she was out delivering hot lunches to the elderly and disabled – it could be your loved one left starving.

Widow Myra Brown, who donates to her time to the Meals of Wheels service, was dropping off food to a disabled woman in Woolston in Christchurch about 11am on Monday.

The service delivers meals to people who struggle to cook themselves, with volunteer drivers organised by the Red Cross.

When she returned minutes later, her white 2007 Suzuki Crossover was gone.

“My stomach hits my shoes, and I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’

“I looked around and there wasn’t a soul on the street. There was no-one on their bikes, their cycles or even running.”

While it was “fortunate” she brought her phone inside with her, about 15 meals still to be delivered were taken with the car. The lost lunches left her fired up.

“It could be your mother or your grandmother who I am delivering to that is now starving,” Myra said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Myra Brown's white 2007 Suzuki Crossover was stolen, along with 15 meals for those unable to cook for themselves.

Rachel Cadle, a manager at the Canterbury District Health Board, which runs Meals on Wheels, said the organisation was aware of the incident.

“We confirm that replacement meals were delivered to the people whose meals were affected by the car theft,” she said.

“We send our thoughts to the person whose car was stolen and hope the situation can be resolved quickly for them.”

Myra estimated the car was stolen in less than three minutes. She was “gutted” to realise the keys had been left inside.

She called police and spent the next two hours trying to recover her car.

“It’s such an old-lady car,” Myra said.

If she can borrow a car from her family member, she will carry on with her volunteer work.

“You get to meet men on their own, women on their own, people who suffer from mental health issues, and even ex-prisoners.”

“I enjoy the volunteer aspect of that so I will make an effort to find another car to borrow,” she said.

The vehicle, registration DYL707, was taken from Matlock St in Woolston. Anyone with information should contact police on 105.