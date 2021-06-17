Man dead after becoming trapped under car in mall car park

Police Superintendent Lane Todd speaks at Bush Inn in Christchurch after a man was fatally struck by a car.

A man has died after being hit by a car while clearing gutters in a Christchurch mall’s car park.

Police were called to the incident at the Bush Inn Centre in Riccarton at 2.40pm on Thursday.

Christchurch Metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the victim was a 57-year-old man employed by the centre.

He was clearing gutters around the mall when the incident happened.

It appeared the driver of an SUV did not see him and ran him over, Todd said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A police photographer examines the scene of the fatal incident.

It was too early to say whether speed, weather or other factors contributed.

Todd extended his condolences to the man’s family and colleagues.

“It’s obviously a very tragic incident for those concerned. The driver ... has taken it quite badly, as you would expect.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Police cordoned off part of the Bush Inn car park after a man was run over and killed on Thursday afternoon.

Mall management declined to comment.

Police earlier said the man appeared to have become trapped under a car.

Fire crews were called to help free the person, but they died at the scene.

The area was cordoned off, and a blue tarpaulin was covering what appeared to be a body next to a car.

Stacy Squires/Stuff WorkSafe has been notified of the death and is making initial inquiries.

Two ambulances responded, but a St John spokesman referred all comments to police.

WorkSafe had been notified of the incident, and police were examining the scene.

“We are making initial inquiries which will determine our next steps,” a WorkSafe spokeswoman said.