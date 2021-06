A man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition following a workplace incident on Wednesday morning.

A man is in a critical condition following a workplace incident in an eastern Christchurch suburb.

The incident happened on Shivas Place in Bromley about 7am on Wednesday.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said WorkSafe was notified of an incident in Bromley on Wednesday morning and was making inquiries.

More to follow.