A person’s death in Spreydon, Christchurch, on Wednesday is currently being treated as “unexplained”. (File photo)

Police are responding to a sudden death in a Christchurch suburb.

Officers responded to the incident on Macgibbon Place, Spreydon, about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the death was being treated as “unexplained at this stage”.

Ambulance were in attendance, but a St John spokesman referred all comments to police.