Arrest made after armed police respond to east Christchurch incident

Police on Pages Rd responding to an armed incident in Wainoni.

Cordons have been lifted at a busy road in Christchurch and an arrest made after armed police responded to an incident.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was seen on Pages Rd, Wainoni, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

A Wainoni Liquor Store spokesperson said something “big” was going on and there were “heaps” of police cars in the area. The man said the roads were blocked off in the area.

Police had cordoned off a section of Wainoni Rd after receiving reports of a person being threatened with a gun in Bromley at about 12pm.

AOS attended as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said, and an arrest was made shortly after 4pm.

A gun and ammunition were found and charges were being considered, she said.

No-one was injured and cordons had since been removed.