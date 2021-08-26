Person critically injured after car 'runs red lights and hits oncoming vehicle'

A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash on Lincoln Rd in Christchurch.

Pedestrians came within seconds of being mown down as a speeding car jumped a red light and collided with an oncoming vehicle, leaving one person critically injured.

A witness waiting at the lights saw the car hurtle towards oncoming traffic before clipping a car turning into another street, hitting a parked vehicle and “barrel rolling” down the road, coming to a stop outside a pub.

The crash happened on Christchurch’s Lincoln Rd In Hillmorton shortly before 4.45pm on Thursday.

Firefighters helped cut a person from their car, and a St John spokesman said they were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

READ MORE:

* Person seriously injured in two-car crash near Lincoln, Canterbury

* Highway closed for police investigation into eastern Bay of Plenty crash

* Emergency services responding to scuba diving incident in Southland



The witness, who did not want to be named, said she was returning from a weekly shop and was moving forward to turn onto Lincoln Rd when the car sped straight across the front of her vehicle.

“In that split second I thought, ‘S..., that’s going fast’,” she said.

She thought the car would slow down, but instead it headed straight towards traffic.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Witnesses came within seconds of being ploughed into by the car.

She had just turned onto Lincoln Rd road when she saw the crash unfold in front of her eyes.

The woman then heard sirens from behind as police cars pulled up to the scene, and she then helped a woman whose car was hit. She said she was shaken but not seriously injured.

“It was so, so, so lucky … for no one else to be seriously hurt is a miracle, absolute miracle,” she said.

“To impact two cars and then continue down the road that far, they were going very, very fast.”

Earlier on Thursday morning she had walked down the same street with her children, and the woman said a pedestrian could have been hit if it wasn’t for the parked car.

“If there was no parked car there, it could’ve been someone walking along the street.”

A nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said the sound of the crash was “like crushing metal, then a sliding like something big had fallen off a trailer”.

Supplied Police were at the scene moments after the crash.

By the time she got to the scene, seven police cars had arrived.

A witness told her a car ran through red lights, and that police cars were following behind when it crashed into an oncoming car and a parked car before rolling.

The road has been closed while the police serious crash unit examines the scene.