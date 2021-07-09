Police seek witnesses to head-on smash with police car in Gore

A police car was involved in a head-on smash in Gore early Friday morning (file photo).

A driver was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a head-on smash with a police car in Gore on Friday morning.

A police car and another vehicle collided on State Highway One near the intersection with Charlton Rd about 7.15am.

The driver of the police car suffered minor injuries, but the other driver remains in Dunedin Hospital.

Police are calling for witnesses to the crash or anyone who was using State Highway One near the Charlton Rd junction between 7am and 7.30am to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210709/3434.