State Highway 8/Lindis Pass remains closed due to crash on icy road

Lindis Pass has been closed due to a crash on Thursday morning. (File photo)

State Highway 8/Lindis Pass remains closed after a truck rolled on the icy road in Central Otago.

It is one of a number of crashes reported to emergency services due to black ice on the roads in the area.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Lindis Pass, about 35km north of Tarras, shortly before 5am on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Heavy snow risk as early spring storm batters country with gusts up to 150kmh

* Facial injuries after crash as black ice and snow blanket southern roads

* Black ice warnings issued as wintry conditions continue across the country



A police spokeswoman said the driver was uninjured but the road linking Central Otago with the Mackenzie Basin was “completely blocked” and could be closed for some time.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the truck appeared to have rolled due to ice on the road.

No detours were available and motorists were advised to avoid the area or delay travel, if possible.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency update at 9.50am said the road remained closed. The next update was expected at 11am.

Emergency services continued to be busy as calls continued to be made after cars had rolled or gone off the road due to black ice in the Queenstown Lakes and Mackenzie Districts.

None resulted in serious injuries but police advised people to take extra care on the roads and to drive to the conditions.