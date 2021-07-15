State Highway 8/Lindis Pass reopens to one lane after crash on icy road

Lindis Pass was initially closed due to a crash on Thursday morning, but has since reopened to one lane. (File photo)

One lane of Central Otago's Lindis Pass has reopenedafter a truck rolled on the icy highway.

It was one of several crashes reported to emergency services due to black ice on the roads in the area.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), about 35 kilometres north of Tarras, shortly before 5am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver was uninjured but the road linking Central Otago with the Mackenzie Basin was “completely blocked” and would be closed for some time.

READ MORE:

* Heavy snow risk as early spring storm batters country with gusts up to 150kmh

* Facial injuries after crash as black ice and snow blanket southern roads

* Black ice warnings issued as wintry conditions continue across the country



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the truck appeared to have rolled due to ice on the road.

One lane of the road reopened under stop/go traffic management about 11.15am.

Emergency services were busy throughout the morning as several cars rolled or went off the road due to black ice in the Otago, Queenstown Lakes and Mackenzie districts.

None of the crashes resulted in serious injuries, but police advised motorists to take extra care and to drive to the conditions.

“Roads can become icy and slick when it’s cold so remember to increase the following distance between you and the car in front to ensure you have enough time to stop safely,” a police spokeswoman said.