Police investigating shooting near Timaru raid Mongols MC gang pad near Christchurch

The Mongols MC established a chapter in New Zealand in 2019.

Police investigating a shooting near Timaru have raided the South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC and arrested three men.

State Highway 1 south of Christchurch, near Burnham, was temporarily blocked as members of the armed offenders squad secured the gang pad on Friday morning.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into an incident in Abbott St, Pareora, south of Timaru, where a man was shot in the buttock with a rifle on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was flown to Christchurch Hospital for treatment and was discharged that night.

Police had appealed for sightings of a white sedan in the Pareora area between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday.

The Mongols clubhouse in Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch, was raided by police on Friday morning.

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said three men, including at least one patched Mongols member, had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The trio, aged 24, 31 and 39, who were at the Burnham property when it was raided, would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Quested said.

Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting, he said.

The Mongols, led by national president Jim Thacker, established its first New Zealand chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019.

Early last year the gang expanded into Canterbury, and set up the Burnham headquarters. The most senior figure living in the region is Jason Ross, a former member of the Hells Angels.

The Mongols have many members who have been deported from Australia in recent years.

The gang's arrival in New Zealand has led to tension in the underworld.

There have been a number of tit-for-tat incidents with rivals, including firebombings and drive-by shootings.

Kane Wayman died following an alleged assault at the Burnham headquarters on New Year's Day.

Several people, including Mongols members, have been charged with Wayman's murder and are awaiting trial.