Police raid Mongols MC gang pad near Christchurch

The Mongols MC established a chapter in New Zealand in 2019.

Police have raided the Canterbury headquarters of the Mongols MC.

State Highway 1 south of Christchurch, near Burnham, was temporarily blocked as members of the armed offenders squad executed a search warrant at the gang pad on Friday morning.

A police spokeswoman said the warrant was pre-planned. She did not say what it was in relation to.

SH1 was temporarily blocked between Burnham Rd and Dunns Crossing Rd.

The Mongols, led by national president Jim Thacker, established a chapter in the Bay of Plenty in 2019.

Early last year they expanded into Canterbury, and set up the Burnham headquarters. The most senior figure living in the region is Jason Ross, a former member of the Hells Angels.

The Mongols have many members who have been deported from Australia in recent years.

The gang's arrival in New Zealand has led to tension in the underworld.

There have been a number of tit-for-tat incidents with rivals, including firebombings and drive-by shootings.

Kane Wayman died following an alleged assault at the Burnham headquarters on New Year's Day.

Several people, including Mongols members, have been charged Wayman's murder and are awaiting trial.